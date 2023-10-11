What does the green 4-leaf clover mean?

You may have caught a glimpse of a green 4-leaf clover with the letter H on each leaf when walking through the livestock barns at the county fair. Maybe you saw a social media post of a friend's child holding their 4-H trophy from a competitive event. Or maybe you have heard someone mention 4-H when talking about extracurricular activities, but do you know what 4-H is and all that it has to offer?

Many people believe that you must come from a farming background or want to show livestock to participate in 4-H. While that is one incredible opportunity you can have in the program, there is so much more to choose from. From building underwater remote-controlled vehicles out of PVC pipe for our SeaPerch competition to taking center stage at our Talent and Fashion Contest, 4-H really has projects for any and all interest areas.

The great thing about the 4-H program is that it is free, open to all youth ages five-19, and the overall goal is for the next generation to learn by doing.

Fishing, baking, creative arts, wildlife, photography, shooting sports, robotics, health & fitness, leadership – if there is something you have an interest in, 4-H has a project for you.

There are endless opportunities to learn from educational workshops, compete at many levels and grow in your 4-H project interest areas. However, there is so much more to the 4-H program. There's lifelong friendships made, lasting memories created, new experiences and so much fun. 4-H is a network of supportive mentors willing to go the extra mile to see youth succeed. It's a foundation of essential life skills that equips the next generation to excel in their dreams. 4-H is a program that makes the best better.

I was lucky enough to have grown up in the 4-H program right here in Washington County.

At age 4, I discovered showing beef cattle and like most people thought that was what 4-H was all about and signed up just as soon as I turned 5.

What I didn't know though, was how the 4-H program would change my life forever. It wasn't long before I discovered the workshops where I learned to sew, the contests where I learned to identify plants and insects and developed a strong passion for public speaking, parliamentary procedure, community service, leadership and mentoring the younger generation. Growing up we used to sing the Johnny Cash song "I've Been Everywhere" and add in "with 4-H." As I traveled to many new states for national 4-H events with speeches, livestock projects and leadership development, I began to develop a network with common interests from all over the U.S. And what I didn't realize at the time, is that I was building a resume that would make me stand out when it came time for college and scholarship applications. You see, this program that is free to join, not only taught me so much and provided me with experiences I could have never had any other way, but it was also the key factor in receiving $80,000 in college scholarships. When I say 4-H changed my life, it truly did by showing me the importance of not only being an effective leader, but inspiring future leaders as well.

In March of 2022, I made the best decision of my life when I accepted the position as the Washington County 4-H Agent! I finally had the chance to give back to the program that gave so much to me. Over the past year and a half, I have been lucky enough to watch our program grow and so many kids succeed. Washington County 4-H currently consists of 415 youth members in 20 4-H clubs around the county. We have community clubs that cover anything and everything 4-H has to offer with hands-on activities, guest speakers, community service projects and more. We also have several project-based clubs that gear their educational programs toward a certain topic such as sewing, gardening, shooting sports, horses, leadership, livestock, rabbits, and poultry.

The youth in our 4-H program have won state titles as individuals with projects in forestry, photography, impromptu public speaking and even modeling in the Fashion Review Contest.

They have also excelled on competitive teams earning them national trips, been awarded numerous scholarships and secured state level leadership roles. As a county, we have had many educational workshops, interactive fun-filled camps and so many opportunities to give back to the community. Washington County 4-H is a place to learn, grow, have fun, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

If you know someone between the ages of five and 19 that is not already in 4-H, I highly encourage you to send them to their local Extension Office. This program builds the next generation of leaders through hands on learning, professional skill development, citizenship, leadership, healthy living, and STEM activities.

The opportunities are endless for all youth of absolutely any interest area. You never know that green 4-leaf clover with the letter H on each leaf, just might change your life too.