My name is Ellie Bowen and what I love about 4-H is being able to be around such a good group of kids.

We all enjoy agriculture because most of us have grown up on a farm. For that reason, we all have the same interests.

Everybody helps each other when we need it, and that's the way life should be.

I am fairly new to 4-H so I am looking forward to seeing the opportunities that come as I get older in all aspects of life.