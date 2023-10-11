What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

County Democratic Party

The October general meeting of the Washington County Democratic Party will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, October 16, at the Hyatt Place, 348 E Van Asche Drive, in Fayetteville. Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration, and regular business will be on the agenda. Please visit our website to sign up to receive the weekly newsletter and to register for Zoom link. https://www.washcodemocrats.com

FARMINGTON

Library book sale

Friends of the Library will have their fall book sale in the community room Oct. 16-21. The public is invited to donate gently used books by Oct. 13.

Farmington United Methodist Church

Events planned at Farmington UMC include a youth rally, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and rally at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Jed Harris is the featured speaker. Fall Festival with Trunk or Treat will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 355 Southwinds Drive.

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

Senior Center activities

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays off Buchanan Street.