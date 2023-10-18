A Rainy Commentary

Bold confession: one of the most calming things in the world is a rainy afternoon, not just any rainy afternoon, a rainy afternoon in the autumn. I could sit and watch the rain come down and drip off of orange and yellow-tinted leaves all day (and night) - rainy nights are great too.

This particular affinity of mine drives my wife insane. Samantha's a beach person, she's a sun person, she's a summer heat person. If she had the choice between a cabin in the mountains or a condo on the beach, the choice is simple: salt and sand every time. For me, the choice is also simple: peaks and valleys. Maybe that's a commentary on my outlook on life.

Just the other day I went for one of my usual Friday morning long runs through Siloam. As I hit the two mile mark close to JBU, the skies opened up and a steady rain began to pour forth from the Arkansas skies. I was elated, almost overjoyed, at the prospect of running in the rain. I immediately removed my AirPods and continued my run in the soaking downpour so I could hear the sound of the rain on the pavement and leaves. The only problem now was that I was alone with my thoughts. Rather than running with Josh and Chuck from the "Stuff You Should Know" Podcast, I was running with Jeremy and Jeremy from the "Stuff You Should Think About" Braincast. As I ran, I began to think about the sundry list of items that needed my attention. I began to think about the worries of the day. There I was - trapped and unsettled in the recesses of my mind while running in the rain: the most calming thing in the world for me. Unsettled in the middle of the calm - a juxtaposition while jogging.

I switched the gears in my mind into compiling all the great songs about rain - "I Wish It Would Rain Down," by Phil Collins immediately came to mind. "I Love A Rainy Night," a song from my childhood by Eddie Rabbitt (which came out of nowhere). Then came James Taylor's "Fire and Rain," probably one of the greatest songs ever written by one of the greatest songwriters who has ever lived.

Still, my mind wandered as I wondered. Worries. Stresses. Thoughts. Deadlines. Then came the words of Jesus crashing into my mind: "Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?" (Matt. 6:27) Here I was, surrounded by calming rain during a great run, and I decided to let the worries of the day distract me. Typical.

So...answer the question. Can I add anything to my life by worrying? The rhetorical answer is easy, the application, not so much - but worth an attempt. That doesn't mean I just bury my head in the sand and ignore the duties and tasks of life - it means that I don't worry about them.

I am a word nerd - I love to research where words come from. The word worry is from the Old English word, wyrgan, which means "strangle." As our English language evolved, its meaning changed to "harass." That sounds exactly right, I was being strangled and harassed by the worries of life.

Enough was enough. Worry had lorded its chokehold on me for far too long, and it was time to break free. As I ran, the words from the song, "The Rain Kept Falling in Love" by The 77's came into my mind, and as usual, right on cue. "Rain on, come on and rain down on me," came the words in the singer's lilting, woeful, yet hopeful voice. That's exactly what I said as I ran, "come on and rain down on me." The worry began to dissipate as I wiped the rain from my face, and I soaked in the freedom (and the rain) all the way back home.

We have two options: worry or calm. Which one will you ask to rain down on you? Maybe you're like my wife, Samantha, and find the beach more calming. Well, in that case - let the light waves crash in and erase the worry. But when it's all said and done, there's only one source of calm. "Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you. (I Peter 5:7 NLT) You may believe in God, and you may not - I get it. But the truth is - He cares about you. How refreshing is that?

Listen to "The Rain Kept Falling in Love" by The 77's.

Jeremy DeGroot is Lead Pastor at FBC Siloam Springs, a husband, daddy, and musician. You can contact him via email at [email protected] or reach out on Facebook.