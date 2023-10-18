Clutch performance by Abshier as Tiger QB

DARDANELLE -- Alex Abshier won his first career start at quarterback by coming through in the clutch to lead Prairie Grove to a...
Clutch performance by Abshier as Tiger QBPrairie Grove rallies to win 36-8 at Dardanelle by Mark Humphrey | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove junior Alex Abshier, grandson of veteran Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier, completed 11 of 19 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns while filling in for the injured Luke Vance. On three separate occasions over two drives Alex Abshier completed a fourth down pass to keep a drive alive. The Tigers turned both drives into touchdowns in their thrilling come-from-behind, 36-28, win at Dardanelle Friday.
