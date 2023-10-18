Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove junior Alex Abshier, grandson of veteran Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier, completed 11 of 19 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns while filling in for the injured Luke Vance. On three separate occasions over two drives Alex Abshier completed a fourth down pass to keep a drive alive. The Tigers turned both drives into touchdowns in their thrilling come-from-behind, 36-28, win at Dardanelle Friday.

DARDANELLE -- Alex Abshier won his first career start at quarterback by coming through in the clutch to lead Prairie Grove to a... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Clutch performance by Abshier as Tiger QB

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content