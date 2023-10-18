Farmington teen arrested for break-in

FARMINGTON -- A 15-year-old Farmington teenager was arrested Oct. 6 in connection with felony commercial burglary, felony theft of property and tampering with physical evidence, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from Farmington Police Department.

Farmington police were dispatched to 62 Gun and Pawn for an alarm call at 3 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6. Officers arrived within about a minute and found a broken window in the business. It was later learned that an unknown subject broke into the buidling, smashed a display case and took multiple firearms, according to the release. The subject had already fled when officers arrived on the scene.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division arrived and the scene was processed for evidence.

Sgt. Justin Collins, in the release, said the suspect was identified through a collaborated effort. All firearms were recovered and the suspect was placed under arrest and taken to Washington County Detention Center.