Halloween/Fall community events

Following are some Halloween and Fall community events:

FARMINGTON

Halloween Horror House Party, 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27 at The Body Shop, 92 Church St. The party will have free entry, drinks and snacks, spooky vibes, tunes, a bonfire and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Haunted Dog Day @ the Farmers Market, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, Creekside Park. The event includes a costume contest for visitors, pets and vendors. A Chili Cook-off for Charity also will be held, with a $25 entry fee. Bring your best chili. The market that day will include pet friendly vendors, artists, crafters, fresh produce. Donations of dog food will be accepted to help local pets in need.

Farmington Fall Fest, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Farmington United Methodist Church on Southwinds Drive. The event includes trunk or treat, games, food trucks and more.

Hallowin, sponsored by Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St., 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31. The event will include trunk-R-treat, costume contest, candy, food and carnival games.

LINCOLN

Halloween Night, city of Lincoln, 5-7 pm., Tuesday, Oct. 31. Wear your costumes and come to the west side of Lincoln Square, Boyer Street.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Family Fall Festival, sponsored by First Baptist Church Prairie Grove, 219 N. Pittman St., 5:30-7:30 pm, Saturday, Oct. 21. Free food, games, bounce house, candy.

Trunk or Treat, hosted by Prairie Grove Police Department, beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park (Borden House entrance). Trunk or treat will include food, fun and candy.

Monster March/Trick or Treat, sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 in downtown Prairie Grove. A costume contest will be held at 3:30 p.m.