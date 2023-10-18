CLARKSVILLE -- The only thing hotter than its Pistol formation for Farmington's offense may be its Wildcat coming into a showdown with Shiloh...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hotter than a pistolFarmington offense functions at high level in 56-31 win at Clarksville by Mark Humphrey | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester hands off to runningback Russell Hodge. Hodge carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns during the Cardinals' 56-31 road win at Clarksville Friday.
Print Headline: Hotter than a pistol
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT