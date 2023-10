Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Rosa Dunnagan calls Bingo on Oct. 11 at Lincoln Senior Center. About 40 seniors were in the senior vying to win lots of prizes, pictured on the table behind Dunnagan. The center hosts a Bingo game at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

