Officers discover body

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Officers discovered the body of a deceased male around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of west Highway 62 near Bob Kidd Lake Road, according to a news release from Prairie Grove Police Department.

The report said that officers were searching in the area in connection with the Silver Alert of a man missing from the Lincoln area.

The body was turned over to the Washington County Coroner's Office and will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and further investigation. At this time, no foul play is suspected. Police did not identify the body Monday night.