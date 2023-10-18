Solar eclipse activity
Solar eclipse activityby Lynn Kutter | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brynley Young, 5, tries out her solar eclipse viewing glasses and shield for her mom, Briana Fort, both of Greenland. She made the glasses on Oct. 10, 2023, at Kid's Corner at Farmington Public Library to be able to safely see the partial eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14. Unfortunately, cloud covered affected being able to see the eclipse in NWA. Kid's Corner is held 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Print Headline: Solar eclipse activity
