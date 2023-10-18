What’s Happening





FAYETTEVILLE

Washington County Fair meetings

Washington County Fair will have a special meeting to discuss the contract with Arkansas Youth Expo at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23 in the fair office. The county fair will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6 in Thompson Hall at the fairgrounds. Elections will be held for five positions on the Board of Directors. There are also proposed by-laws revisions to be voted on by the fair association.

FARMINGTON

Library book sale

Friends of the Library will have their fall book sale in the community room Oct. 16-21.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Farmington High School, 1237 N. Highway 170. To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice.



