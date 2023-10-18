HUNTSVILLE -- Huntsville had no answer for Lincoln's aerial game as the Wolves racked up 621 yards of total offense while thrashing the...
Wolves hang 63 on Eagles, win shootoutSecond highest output in school history for Lincoln offense by Mark Humphrey | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln senior quarterback Drew Moore looks over the offense while calling signals in the shotgun. Moore completed 25 of 34 passes for 496 yards and 7 touchdowns with one interception to lead Lincoln to its second highest single game scoring output in school history with a 63-34 road win at Huntsville Friday.
Print Headline: Wolves hang 63 on Eagles, win shootout
