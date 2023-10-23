Farmington knocks off Gravette in semifinals

HUNTSVILLE -- Farmington knocked off Gravette, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, in a mild upset in the 4A Northwest Conference volleyball semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Georgia Mae Activities Center at Huntsville.

The Lady Lions owned a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 sweep at home over the Lady Cardinals way back on Sept. 19 during regular season play, but couldn't replicate that this time.

First-year Farmington coach Kylie Moad made some key adjustments.

"We changed our defense and went to a rotational end. We covered their tip a lot better. Defensively, we were in position. We were ready for them. Our blocks were on time. We did an excellent job," Moad said.

The Lady Cardinals won two of the first sets to put Gravette in a must-win situation to stay alive in game four.

"We just came out a little flat and a little slow. We hadn't played all week. We just couldn't get it together against Farmington," said Gravette coach Brittney Davis.

Farmington began the set with an ace, then got a kill from Samantha Brye, sandwiched around a pair of Lady Lions miscues to open up a 5-0 lead to start the fourth set, prompting a time-out by Davis, Gravette's fifth year coach.

The Lady Cardinals extended their lead to 7-1 on Courtney Scogin's kill.

Gravette fought back by nailing three straight kills, including one from the back-row and generated a 6-2 run to close within 9-7.

Now it was Farmington's turn to call time-out.

The Lady Cardinals regrouped and continued to hold the Lady Lions at bay.

Farmington had leads of 12-8, 16-10, and 18-14 before a 10-4 Gravette surge enabled the Lady Lions to tie the set at 22-22.

There were two plays down the stretch where the ball played off the scoreboard hanging over center court at Huntsville's Georgia Mae Activities Center. The second one went into a replay with Farmington winning the point, then taking the match with a back-row kill that Gravette couldn't make a play on.

Gravette fans protested the replay, but Moad pointed out that two or three plays before that, a play involving the scoreboard went in Gravette's favor.

"Then we did the exact same thing, and then they called it on us, so that was a miscommunication on the refs. I don't know exactly what happened there," Moad said.

She appealed the initial call and officials ordered a replay.

Moad termed the victory as the direct result of a really good team effort.

"Alexys Baldwin has really stepped up big for us. The back row -- Katie Fleming, Cailey Ramaker and Alexys Baldwin -- they were phenomenal in the backcourt for us, so that was a big difference in the match," Moad said. "We had a big hitting night with our hitters. Samantha Brye had a huge night. Kaycee McCumber had a big night. Our blocks were on, Mabry Webb did an exceptional job blocking. Kaycee did an exceptional job blocking. It was really a good night."

After the disappointing loss to Farmington, the Lady Lions took a 3-set sweep, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, over Prairie Grove in the consolation match to earn third place in the 4A Northwest Conference tournament.

Davis noted three of the Lady Lions, libero Laney Chilton, right hitter Keeley Elsea, and junior middle hitter Drew Madison played on Gravette's 2023 state championship softball team and help bring a calming influence to the volleyball court with the team poised to go after a volleyball title the following week at Springdale.

"They're asking 'why not us?' so they're going into state with that mindset. We're actually seeded very well even though we're going in as a third seed," Davis said.