Cemetery cleaning project

Prairie Grove Historical Society will have its semi-annual Headstone Cleaning Project at the historic Prairie Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 28. Work will begin at the cemetery at 10 a.m., and will continue until at least 2 p.m. Church or school groups, clubs or organizations are invited to participate.

Anyone who wants to participate is asked to contact the society at [email protected] with an estimate of the number in your group so that there will be an adequate number of cleaning kits for all to use.

The society encourages people to join them in honoring the memory of these early pioneers of Prairie Grove.