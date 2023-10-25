Groom to lead Washington County Historical Society

FAYETTEVILLE – Debbie Groom of Greenland will lead the Washington County Historical Society as president during the 2024-2025 term of office.

She and other officers for the society and its board of directors were recently put forward for approval at the Oct. 1 annual meeting held at Mt. Sequoyah Center. This year's board has seven new members.

Elected by the membership of the WCHS, Groom will be the 36th individual to lead the county historical group since its formation 73 years ago on Feb. 18, 1951.

She has already set about on a bold agenda in hopes the non-profit group will be as active as it has been in recent years in "preserving the past for future generations."

Also elected as new officers are Regina Strong Sherwood of Farmington, first vice president; Theresa Ewing of Fayetteville, second vice president of finance; Rebecca Luebker, recording secretary; Jerri Reed Foster of Elkins, corresponding secretary; Lisa Higgins, treasurer; Patsy Watkins, editor of the Flashback; Abigal Freeman of Springdale, director of historical programs.

Groom, a retired federal attorney, is the eighth female to lead the WCHS since 1951. She and her late husband, Bill, who was a former mayor of Greenland, have lived in Greenland and Washington County since 1982. She joined the WCHS Board in 2019 and for the last two years was the chair of the Annual Ice Cream Social, a 52-year-old annual end-of-summer event to help raise funds and awareness of WCHS activities.

Others elected or re-elected to the WCHS Board of Directors recently were Kathy Cande, Peggy Chenault, Jon Cigainero, Tommie Davis Flowers, Jim Spillars, Dave Edmark, John Firman, Cherie Coley, and Alice Ann Simkins, all of Fayetteville; Jan Davidson of Goshen; and Doug Pritchard of Springdale.

Newly elected members of the board are Rebecca Riggs, Nese Nemec. Dr. Curt Rom, Gary Thompson, John Mitchell, Brian Noland, and Joe Fox, all of Fayetteville

Annual membership dues range from $20 for seniors, students, and public libraries; $30 for general memberships; Trail Blazer $50; Explorer, $100; Wagon Master, 250; Pioneer, $500; and Statesperson, $1,000. Each membership includes quarterly issues of the award-winning Journal of the Washington County Historical Society, Flashback; and all subsequent issues of the bi-monthly, newsletter, Flashforward, in either on-line or print format.

The WCHS has offices in the Headquarters House (circa 1853) Museum property at 118 East Dickson Street, in Fayetteville. Information on the WCHS can be found on line at washingtoncohistoricalsociety.org or by calling 479-521-2970.