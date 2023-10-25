Halloween/Fall community events

Following are some Halloween and Fall community events:

FARMINGTON

Halloween Horror House Party, 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27 at The Body Shop, 92 Church St. The party will have free entry, drinks and snacks, spooky vibes, tunes, a bonfire and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Farmington Fall Fest, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Farmington United Methodist Church on Southwinds Drive. The event includes trunk or treat, games, food trucks and more.

Hallowin, sponsored by Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St., 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31. The event will include trunk-R-treat, costume contest, candy, food and carnival games.

LINCOLN

Halloween Night, city of Lincoln, 5-7 pm., Tuesday, Oct. 31. Wear your costumes and come to the west side of Lincoln Square, Boyer Street.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Monster March/Trick or Treat, sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 in downtown Prairie Grove. A costume contest will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, hosted by Prairie Grove Police Department, beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park (Borden House entrance). Trunk or treat will include food, fun and candy.