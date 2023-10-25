Lady Cardinals second at district
Farmington girls confident going into state
October 25, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
by
Mark Humphrey
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington's volleyball team poses with the second place trophy won at the 4A Northwest Conference tournament held at Huntsville Georgia Mae Smith Activities Center last week. The Lady Cardinals defeated Ozark on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to qualify for state, upset Gravette, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, in the semifinals and lost to Shiloh Christian, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14, in the championship match. Farmington took a No. 2 seed into this week's Class 4A State tournament at Springdale, which began Tuesday against Joe T. Robinson.
HUNTSVILLE -- Farmington faced conference champion, Shiloh Christian, for the 4A Northwest Conference volleyball tournament championship at the Georgia Mae Smith Activities Center at Huntsville on Thursday.