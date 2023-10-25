Let’s relax and renew

Courtesy photo Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting Oct. 7 for Relax and Renew Spa, located at 128 Southwinds Road, Suite 4. The new business is owned by Erika Hanush. The spa will have several different services: Swedish, therapeutic, sports massage, lashes, waxing, and microneedling, and is partnered with Eminence Organic Skincare to provide clean facials.

