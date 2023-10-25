Market hosts ‘Haunted Dog Day’

Farmington Farmers Market will close out its 2023 season with "Haunted Dog Day @ the Market" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.

The market also will sponsor a chili cook-off that day. The entry fee is $25. Participants are asked to bring a minimum of two gallons of chili already cooked to the market. Setup for chili begins at 9 a.m. and judging will be at 10:30 a.m.

Visitors also can purchase a chili flight for $5 that allows them to sample all the entries and vote for their favorite one. Proceeds from the chili entry fees will go to benefit a charity in Farmington.

Erica Murphy and Michelle Tabor, both of Farmington, took over as managers for the market in April and, since then, the number of vendors has tripled and attendance increased.

"People now look for us to be open," Murphy said last week.

The last farmers market will feature pet friendly vendors, an artist, crafts and fresh produce.

Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes, including pets. A costume contest will be held sometime between 11 a.m. and noon. Donations of dog food also will be accepted that day for a local dog pantry.

Farmington Chamber of Commerce sponsors the market.