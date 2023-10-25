OPINION: Putting the FOI in State Constitution? Let’s think on it!

Somehow on this crisp fall day, I'm taking a little slight pause to think before immediately endorsing the proposed effort to 'enshrine' the Arkansas' Freedom of Information law into the state's 1874 Constitution.

Maybe it is just the old inky press curmudgeon in me, or that I well remember before and after when the Freedom of Information Act was proposed, passed by the Legislature, and untimely respected.

The FOI was not only respected by the public who needed the laws but the press who understood the FOI and the elected officials who had to respect and obey the law.

I have in all my years as a journalist and columnist been a supporter of the Freedom Of Information Act. It is an important, effective 'tool' in the journalist's toolbox of covering meetings, board, commissions, local and state governments, school boards and the like. Not the only tool in a reporter's tool box, but an important one.

The FOI, other than the iron-clad provision about two or more elected officials holding meetings outside the publicly announced purview, is necessary in today's fast paced government operation. In addition, the FOI also is needed in thwarting the board, commission, or quorum court from deciding what to pass outside the view of voters. Other FOI violations uncover illegal deals mostly with paper work, emails, agendas, purchases, studies, purchases, sales, salaries, etc.

As I think more and more on the changes since the original act, business and industry, such as the Chamber of Commerce and others, who want financial incentives at the ready for a new, major industry to move into a city, county, or region, have been able, through the traditional Legislature, to find ways to "soften" the original FOI.

This group has released some language for a proposed amendment.

The proposed amendment comes in response to a special session Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called in September to overhaul the state's Freedom of Information Act. While lawmakers, pressed into that three-day session, passed a scaled down version of what Sanders originally proposed, the attempt to modify the state's open records and meeting law became a concern for some transparency activists.

It still is a concern for me. And I hope it is concerning to you Mr. and Mrs. Voter/Taxpayer.

Disobeying the FOI by boards, commissions, and government officials of all stripes, from governors to county judges, to quorum court members and city council persons, has always, in my opinion, unnecessarily almost always cost the taxpayers thousands in wasted tax dollars.

And, like the current Washington County government, its county judge, quorum court members, and others advising that board, their inaction, or refusal to follow the Freedom of Information Act, has cost the local tax payer dollars in attorney fees.

This group also issued a strong statement about how this proposed amendment would "enshrine" the Freedom of Information Act to how it existed prior to September's special session.

And for me, right now, that is not a bad thing.

If there is not a clear way to "undo that pressured legislative act," maybe a reset is necessary.

The group behind the effort said in a press statement: "It has become clear in recent years that it is critical to enshrine government transparency in Arkansas, regarding public records and public meetings, in our state constitution.

"Arkansas has been a national leader in government transparency since 1967... We, the undersigned, believe strongly that Arkansas should maintain, and even strengthen, our position of leadership on this vital issue."

Sanders convened a special session in September asking lawmakers to amend the Freedom of Information Act, saying the state's sunshine law slows state government operations and exposes her and other constitutional officers to security risks.

That was then, and still is, a "red herring," at best.

What our current governor really wants is for voters in this state to "look the other way" and "believe" what she is saying as she always responds with fiery, demeaning, verbose attack on anything standing in her way.

Sanders, above everyone else, needs to obey the FOI. And she needs to obey the laws of this state.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.