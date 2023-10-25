Pass Interference

October 25, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by Mark Humphrey

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior tight end David Stephens looks for a pass interference flag with an Alma defender latched onto him when he was the intended receiver on a pass play in the second quarter. The Airedales were flagged on the play and 15 yards marked off. Prairie Grove suffered multiple turnovers and took a 49-12 loss Friday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior tight end David Stephens looks for a pass interference flag with an Alma defender latched onto him when he was the intended receiver on a pass play in the second quarter.