Postseason volleyball coverage

HUNTSVILLE -- Due to a lack of space, there were stories from 4A Northwest Conference tournament held at the Georgia Mae Smith Activities Center at Huntsville last week which didn't get in this week's edition.

Some of those stories will be published in our sister papers in their Oct. 25, 2023, issues, and subscribers to the Enterprise-Leader may access those online.

The Oct. 25, 2023, issue of the Pea Ridge Times contains an account of Prairie Grove's quarterfinal win (25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) over the Lady Blackhawks on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Oct. 25, 2023, issue of the Westside Eagle-Observer contains an account of Farmington's upset of No. 1 North seed Gravette (25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23) in a Wednesday, Oct. 18 semifinal match, and a story about Gravette defeating Prairie Grove (25-22, 25-22, 25-19) in Thursday's consolation match for third place.

The plan is to publish those stories in next week's (Nov. 1, 2023) issue of the Enterprise-Leader along with coverage from both the 4A State volleyball tournament at Springdale this week with Farmington and Prairie Grove competing, plus the Class 3A State volleyball tournament hosted by Valley Springs with Lincoln making its first-ever state tournament appearance in volleyball.

See page 3B for a story commemorating Lincoln's journey from worst team in the league in 2022 to state contender this season.