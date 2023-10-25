Prairie Grove opens tourney with win

HUNTSVILLE -- Prairie Grove began the 4A Northwest Conference tournament at the Georgia Mae Smith Activities Center at Huntsville with a must-win game against Clarksville on Monday, Oct. 16.

The Lady Tigers looked sharp while playing their second night of four consecutive days of volleyball.

"We came out with a bang against Clarksville in the first set. We beat them 25-9. We took control of that set and just kept it going. They battled back the second set, 25-22, and then we regained control in the third set, 25-12," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first set and never looked back. Macy Guist's ace made it 23-17 in game-two, and Kamryn Coughran got the Lady Tigers to game-point with a kill, then did it again after a Clarksville time-out to polish off the Lady Panthers, 25-22.

Emma Hix's block-kill capped a 15-6 Prairie Grove run to start game-three. The Lady Tigers never allowed Clarksville to get back in the game. Ashyln Tag pounded the final nail in the 25-12 victory with a kill.

"In that match Ashyln Tag and against Pea Ridge [in Thursday's consolation match] led us in kills. She was a powerhouse on the front-row. She's hitting the ball harder and harder I feel like with every single match and I'm really proud of the confidence that she's gained this season," Biocic said.

Tag topped the Lady Tigers with 11 kills. Ashtyn Burton added 8 kills, 3 blocks and a pair of aces. Emma Kate Vertz finished with 35 assists and 10 digs.