Showing respect to others

The following kindergarten students from PG Elementary School were recognized for showing respect: (back) Madison Maccree, Addilyn Laughlin, Ivy Barach, Deacon Jones, Baylor Gragg; (front) Grady Davis, Lane Wright, Parker Carter, Mason Cryder.
The following second-grade students from PG Elementary School were recognized for showing respect: (back) Maggie Stephens, Leila Halawani, Heath Telles; (front) Penelope DeVault, Adan Vidales, Liam Rojas. Not pictured, Nora Green.
Photos courtesy PG Elementary School
The following third graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for showing respect: (back) Raphael Thang, Everly Story, Avery Keech, Evan Dehnhardt; (front) Braxton Southern, Toby Squire, Arlis Dickey, Rhett Mclean.