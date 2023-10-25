Statesman Awards given out

The Family Council Committee recently presented area legislators with its Statesman Award. Recipients of the award are recognized for their votes during the 94th General Assembly on the 25 bills scored in the report card that promote, protect and strengthen traditional family values.

State Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren (District 24) and state Sen. Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs (District 35) were recognized for their votes and received the Statesman Award.