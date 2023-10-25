What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

YARN, FABRIC, QUILT FAIR

Son's Chapel will have its 2023 Fall Yarn, Fabric, Quilts & Craft Fair. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5480 E. Mission Ave/Rte 45, Fayetteville. Son's Chapel is non-profit and on the Historic Registry. The craft fair is the annual fundraiser to pay the bills and upkeep of the Chapel. There will be more than 60 hand-quilted quilts for sale.

Washington County Fair

Washington County Fair will have its annual meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6 in Thompson Hall at the fairgrounds. Elections will be held for five positions on the Board of Directors. There are also proposed by-laws revisions to be voted on by the fair association.

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Farmington High School, 1237 N. Highway 170. To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice.

LINCOLN

Cruise-In on the Square

A Cruise-In on the Square will be held 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Lincoln Square. Breakfast for $5 will be served at Lincoln Senior Center from 8-10 a.m. A fire truck will be on display for children to see. Proceeds will benefit Lincoln Fire Department, the senior center and Masonic Lodge.