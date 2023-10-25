Wolves run rampant in 53-34 win

LINCOLN -- After Gentry pulled within 25-18 in the third quarter, Lincoln looked fear square in the eye while facing second-and-17 from its own 22 with an electrifying 78-yard touchdown.

The Wolves dusted off the ghosts of weeks past with an offensive explosion as they beat Gentry 53-34 on Friday night in 4A-1 Conference action at Wolfpack Stadium. Lincoln (6-2, 3-2) now holds a tiebreaker over Gentry (5-3, 3-2) with a win in head-to-head competition in an event the teams finished with equal records in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

"There was a little bit of doubt that came in my mind, kind of like that game, but I flushed it," said Lincoln senior quarterback Drew Moore, who completed 19-of-24 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore told himself, "I'm going to win this game. I'm not going to let another one slip away."

Lincoln Coach Reed Mendoza termed the end result a really big win for the Wolves' football program.

"It's on the kids. I think they had a brief moment of doubt and you could see it in their eyes and then they got it right. As soon as they got it right, we heard guys start chirping in the huddle positively and talking good, uplifting things and I knew that we were going to be just fine," Mendoza said.

Senior receiver Jace Birkes racked up 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight catches, including the sensational 78-yard touchdown that swung momentum back to the Wolves.

Opponents have to give Birkes more leeway than they'd prefer because of the capabilities of Lincoln's receiving corps.

The Wolves led 25-12 at halftime, but Gentry sliced that to seven points with a 10-play, 92-yard drive, capped by Talan Williams' 46-yard touchdown pass to Addi Taylor.

Gentry came in hoping it could exploit some of Lincoln's weaknesses, but ran headlong into a grinding mill with the Wolves producing 659 yards of total offense and 53 points. Gentry had 523 yards with the teams combining for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense.

Gentry coach Justin Bigham hailed the performance of Taylor.

"Addi Taylor, he's a really, good young man. He's going to produce in everything we ask him to do. He's going to play until the last whistle. He's not going to come out even if you try to take him out. He can play safety, he can play wide receiver, he can play quarterback, runningback, whatever we need him to do he's going to do it for us," Bigham said.

Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job penetrated the line and blocked the P.A.T. kick for Lincoln, keeping the margin at 25-18 at the 4:47 mark of the third quarter.

Gentry had an opportunity to shift the flow of the game into its favor, but that lasted only momentarily.

The Pioneers dropped Lincoln runningback Kale Jones for a 7-yard loss when he caught a pass on first down. For an instant, Lincoln battled thoughts of deja vu, going back to a 36-34 loss at home to Gravette on Sept. 29, in which the Wolves blew a 28-7 third quarter lead.

The Wolves quickly expelled those fears with Moore hitting Birkes on second-and-17 from Lincoln's 22. Not only did Birkes get a first down, he busted a tackle as he crossed Lincoln's 45 and raced to the far end zone to pull off a 78-yard touchdown play, thrilling Lincoln's hometown fans and boosting the team's confidence. Damian Lee booted the point-after and Lincoln relished a 39-18 lead less than a minute after Gentry scored.

Gentry got into fourth-and-one on its next possession and went for it from the Pioneers' 29, but coughed up the football while trying to push the pile forward.

Lincoln recovered, eyeballing a short field from Gentry's 33. Four plays later Moore hooked up with Caden Brewer breaking open on a crossing route for a 9-yard touchdown. Lee's P.A.T. kick stretched the margin out to 21 points with Lincoln leading 39-18 with just under a minute-and-a-half remaining in the third quarter.

Gentry made one more surge with Briar Mayberry on the receiving end of a 29-yard touchdown pass from Williams, who added a 2-point conversion run to narrow the gap to 39-26 with 9:24 showing on the fourth quarter clock.

Job recovered an onside kick for Lincoln and the previous scenario almost replicated itself.

Colt Cushing picked up 12 yards and first down at Gentry's 39. Jones reversed field and ripped off an 11-yard run to the Pioneers' 28 only to have a holding call back the Wolves into first-and-20 from their own 49. Two plays later Jones beat the Pioneers to the corner and entertained the crowd with his best Fred Astaire impersonation, tip-toeing down the left sideline in front of the Gentry bench for a 42-yard touchdown run.

Jones didn't think a lot about the difficulty of staying in bounds while streaking down the sideline in front of the opposing bench.

"I don't really know [I managed to do that], man. I was just following my blockers. All my receivers have been telling me to run outside and I just had to trust them and it was there. I listened to them," Jones said.

Jones' mindset turned into a 'I won't be denied mode' and although he fumbled the snap in the Wildcat, still beat the Pioneers to the right pylon after retrieving the ball and tacking on a 2-point run, which restored a 21-point spread for Lincoln at 47-26 with 7:10 to go.

Gentry tried in vain to answer, losing the ball on downs at Lincoln's 13 after gaining 52 yards.

The Pioneers kept Jones bottled up on first down, holding him to three yards. On second-and-seven, he got outside to the left and lowered his shoulder, knocking Williams to the turf, but stepped out of bounds. The eight yards gave Lincoln a first down at its own 24 and Jones wouldn't make the same mistake twice. On the next play he ran a sweep to the right on the wide side of the field, turned on the jets and didn't stop until he crossed the goal line 76 yards later.

A bad snap led to a botched extra point, but Lincoln had gone over 50 points for the second time this season, which also includes four additional games with at least 45 points.

Lincoln rushed 23 times for 328 yards, averaging a whopping 14.2 yards per carry while the Pioneers had 285 yards rushing. The difference was Jones, who carried 21 times for 320 yards, highlighted by an 86-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Jones also completed an 82-yard touchdown pass to Birkes on Lincoln's first play from scrimmage on a double pass executed to the letter. Moore passed to Jones. A backpedaling Gentry defender stumbled as Jones fired the ball over him into the hands of Birkes, who made the catch and took off for paydirt.

Lincoln's second score came when Birkes dove to come up with a reception in the back of the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Moore that put the Wolves ahead 12-0 after a second missed extra point.

Lincoln led by as much as 25-6 in the first half.

Gentry scored its second touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Williams to Owen Foreman.

Bigham had a postgame prayer with his team, exercising a Constitutional right recently restored after Coach Joe Kennedy, of Bremerton, Wash., went through a long court battle to get that right reinstated for football coaches.

"At the end of the day it's our job to raise, good young men and it starts with the Lord. Win or lose, you give praise and thanks to the Lord, regardless. He gave us this opportunity and the good, Lord willing, we're going to have another one next week. We're going to wake up tomorrow and everything's going to be alright so that's our job first and foremost to raise good, young men," Bigham said.

In the other huddle, Mendoza prefers a pregame prayer.

"I'm all for being able to pray with the boys. We don't do it after the game a lot but we pray together before every game," Mendoza said.

Asked if his faith comes into play in how he approaches coaching, Mendoza said, "Absolutely, I fall short a lot, but it's something that I'm not afraid to put out there and to try to lead the boys."

Bigham appreciates the support he's received from the Gentry administration and within the community.

"It's always been my thing, if somebody wants me to leave because we're going to pray I probably don't want to be there anyway," he said.

The Pioneers travel to Elkins on Friday while Lincoln entertains Berryville Friday at Wolfpack Stadium.

Lincoln 53, Gentry 34

Gentry^--^6^6^6^16^--^34

Lincoln^--^12^13^14^14^--^53

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 82-yard pass from Kale Jones (kick failed), 11:50.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 14-yard pass from Drew Moore (run failed), 4:48.

Gentry -- Bennett Roberts 41-yard run (kick failed), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 22-yard run (run failed), 9:22.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 86-yard run (Damian Lee kick), 6:42.

Gentry -- Owen Foreman 14-yard pass from Talan Williams (pass failed), 4:21.

Third Quarter

Gentry -- Addison Taylor 46-yard pass from Talan Williams (kick blocked), 4:47.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 78-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 3:51.

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 9-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

Gentry -- Briar Mayberry 29-yard pass from Talan Williams (Talan Williams run), 9:24.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 42-yard run (Kale Jones run), 7:10.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 76-yard run (run failed), 3:28.

Gentry -- Addison Taylor 14-yard run (Addison Taylor run), 1:04.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Gentry

Total offense^659^523

Rushes-yards^23-328^40-248

Passing yards^243^275

Rush average^14.2^6.9

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^20-25-332-4-0^20-39-275-3-0

Penalties-Yds^2-15^5-40

Turnovers^2^2

Interceptions^0^0

Fumbles lost^2^1

Third-down conversion^1-4^8-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 21-320, Caden Brewer 2-8. Totals 23-328. Gentry, Caydon Koons 18-103, Bennett Roberts 6-97, Addi Taylor 6-38, Houston Nance 4-6, Talan Williams 2-4. Totals 40-285.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 19-24-250-3-0, Kale Jones 1-1-82-1-0. Totals 20-25-332-4-0. Gentry, Talan Williams, 20-39-275-3-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Jace Birkes 8-219, Caden Brewer 4-35, Kellar Price 1-32, Colt Cushing 2-23, Kayden Job 2-18, Kale Jones 2-5. Totals 20-332. Gentry, Addi Taylor 8-137, Briary Mayberry 5-64, Owen Foreman 3-33, Bennett Roberts 1-23, Tylan Owl 1-9, Caydon Koons 2-9. Totals 20-275.