A goat show

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brinley Dobbs, 14, a member of Lincoln FFA Club and Hogeye 4-H Club, shows her goat during the 2023 Washington County Fair. Brinley has been showing livestock at the county fair since she was 5 years old.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kenleigh Shreve, a ninth grader at Farmington High School and a member of its FFA Club, shows on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Washington County Fair. She said she showed goats and pigs at the 2023 fair.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Merritt Batson, 6, of Prairie Grove and a member of Hogeye 4-H Club, shows his goat named Rose during the livestocks shows at the 2023 Washington County Fair. Batson said his favorite part of showing is "I want to win."

