A grand beginning

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Long-time Prairie Grove residents Mary and Steve Bartholomew, accompanied by their granddaughter Sutton, were named Grand Marshals for the 2023 Clothesline Parade, held Saturday in downtown Prairie Grove. Mary is a retired Prairie Grove teacher and Steve served as a school board member for many years. Both have stayed active in the community serving others.

