Border rivalry part of Westville’s 100 years of football

WESTVILLE, OKLA. -- Lincoln retained the "State Line Standoff" trophy by virtue of its 48-24 win at Westville, Okla., on Friday.

The Wolves have now won six of the last seven games in the series. Westville's last win came in 2021 when the Yellowjackets prevailed, 30-13, at Atkin-Langley Field to halt a four-game winning streak by Lincoln, its longest in the border rivalry.

Lincoln's won the "State Line Standoff" trophy five times since its inception in 2018. Lincoln and Westville have met on the gridiron 34 times since 1952. Westville, which won the first eight games in the "border rivalry," holds an all-time 20-13-1 lead in the series that includes one nonconference tie. The Yellowjackets have won 11 times at home with an 11-8 series lead at Atkin-Langley Field and hold a 9-5-1 series lead in games played at Lincoln.

Former Lincoln head football coach Don Harrison and former Westville head coach Tyler Dorton worked out an agreement to create the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy which the winning team gets to keep until the next game in the series. Dorton served as offensive coordinator for Harrison at Lincoln from 2015-2016 before spending one season as Westville head coach.

An interesting dynamic to Friday's showdown was Westville celebrates 100 years of playing high school football in 2023. Assistant coach Brendal Rector has compiled a comprehensive inventory of Yellowjacket football history into a book.

"A hundred consecutive seasons is big. We talk about some people have canceled during the Great Depression, World War II, covid, and we never cancelled a season. One hundred consecutive years is hard to do. This is our 34th meeting with Lincoln so that's a pretty good chunk for 100 seasons," Rector said.

Rector's warmed the hearts of Westville football fans with his tedious research to compile a football history for the school.

"It's been hard. I started when I was 16. I'm 32 now. There were times when I got burnt out and didn't want to touch it and then I got back into it and made some good connections, tracked down a lot of people all over the country and just kind of filled in some gaps for some people who didn't know some things existed, which has been the most fun part," Rector said.

Rector's been approached by people expressing their thankfulness for what he's been able to dig up about the Yellowjacket football program through the past century.

"There was a coach, who was here in 1950 and he's got a son living in Stillwater. He had no idea that his dad ever coached here. He played in the NFL, got out of the NFL, went to the CIA and came back and coached. His son always thought that his dad started in Wagner and Pawhuska and had no clue that he was even here. I was able to give him some pictures that he had never saw before that kind of bridged a gap for him," Rector said.

As for sharing the history of the Lincoln vs. Westville gridiron series results and scores with the Enterprise-Leader to publish a history of the "Border rivalry," Rector simply says, "There's lots of good people over at Lincoln, Deon Birkes, and others, too, so we'll help them out any way we can."

SERIES HISTORY LINCOLN, ARK. VS. WESTVILLE, OKLA.

Year^Winner^Score^Site^Source

1952^Westville^19-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1953^Westville^6-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1954^Westville^33-13^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1980^Westville^19-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1981^Westville^13-0^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1982^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^Brendal Rector

1983^Westville^14-7^at Westville^Brendal Rector

1984^Westville^7-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1985^Lincoln^7-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise*

1986^Westville^30-6^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1987^Westville^14-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1988^Lincoln^7-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1989^Westville^35-6^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1990^Westville^40-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1991^Lincoln^12-8^at Westville^PG Enterprise

1992^Westville^18-0^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

1993^Westville^39-13^at Westville^PG Enterprise

2006^Lincoln^27-27^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise**

2007^Westville^24-0^at Westville^PG Enterprise

2008^Westville^34-12^at Lincoln^PG Enterprise

2009^Lincoln^9-7^at Westville^Enterprise-Leader***

2010^Westville^40-13^at Lincoln^Enterprise-Leader

2011^Lincoln^42-12^at Westville^Interview Cheyenne Vaughn

2012^Lincoln^37-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness

2013^Lincoln^45-6^at Westville^Interview Coach Brad Harris

2014^Did not play^Lincoln played in Hootens Kickoff Classic

2015^Westville^49-19^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison

2016^Westville^42-7^at Lincoln^Eye Witness#

2017^Lincoln^18-7^at Westville^Eye Witness

2018^Lincoln^48-6^at Lincoln^Eye Witness##****

2019^Lincoln^56-7^at Westville^Interview Coach Don Harrison

2020^Lincoln^21-0^at Lincoln^Eye Witness

2021^Westville 30, Lincoln 14^at Westville^Game Reports

2022^Lincoln 41, Westville 20^at Lincoln^Eye Witness

2023^Lincoln 48, Westville 24^at Westville^Eye Witness

*Lincoln's first win in series

**Nonconference tie

***Lincoln snaps 20-game losing streak

****First "State Line Standoff"

#First game at Wolfpack Stadium

##First game on artificial turf

– Compiled by Mark Humphrey with valuable assistance from Brendal Rector, who compiled the Westville Yellowjacket Football and Westville Football History Book