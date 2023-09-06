Cardinal trio achieve redemption for miscues

FARMINGTON -- Farmington mistakes allowed Greenwood to grab a 13-0 lead, but scored on third down late and pulled out a 21-13 win over Greenwood in junior high football Thursday.

The Junior Cardinals scored 21 unanswered points, including 15 in the second half to surge into the lead and take a conference win at Cardinal Stadium.

"We're going to clean up those little mistakes, special teams, little things on offense, and I think we're going to be fine, but it's good to get a win, 1-0 right now," said Farmingon coach Peyton Covington.

The contest featured a trio of Farmington athletes earning personal redemption after each contributed to the early deficit.

Wide receiver Kalin Hendrix ran the opening kickoff out to near midfield before fumbling, which allowed the Junior Bulldogs' offense to take the field first. He scored on a 42-yard pass reception with 2:33 left in the fourth period.

Farmington quarterback Slade Norwood had a punt blocked when he didn't get a deep enough drop and the Junior Bulldogs took over at the Junior Cardinal 13. He completed a key third-down scoring pass to Hendrix late in the game.

Eighth grade runningback Max Eldridge muffed a punt that was recovered by Greenwood and led to the Junior Bulldogs' second touchdown and a 13-0 Greenwood lead.

The most important concept Max Eldridge learned from his dad, Farmington head coach, J.R. Eldridge, helped pave the comeback.

"Forget the past, move onto the future. Put the mistakes behind you and move on, be a leader," Max Eldridge said.

He feels motivation to make his dad proud, and doesn't feel any pressure to perform.

"It kind of motivated me to do great and be good, the best I can, hype my team up, be a leader," Max Eldridge said.

Max Eldridge scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown, that combined with Norwood's 2-point conversion run, gave the Junior Cardinals their first lead at 14-13 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

"It was an all-game battle. Defense was the MVP of the game. They did their job and went above and beyond," Covington said. "If we can shore up that one deep pass and we put them in some bad situations so I'm not really counting one of those scores. Other than one deep pass, the defense didn't allow a thing. Crosby Schmidt, Keaton Balz, our whole defensive line they were all over the ball. Max Eldridge making clutch tackles."

Max Eldridge sniffed out a screen pass and stopped it.

"I saw that big No. 17 come out of the backfield and tackled him. It felt good. He didn't break a tackle on me, it felt so amazing. They were big, but they all come down, you know what I'm saying?" Max Eldridge said.

Covington made an aggressive play call on third-and-six from Greenwood's 42. With the Bulldogs bunched up near the line of scrimmage trying to prevent Farmington from running out the clock, Norwood passed to Hendrix, who took the ball to the house.

"We knew we had to do something and we were just trying to get the ball into our playmaker's hands. Right now it's Kalin Hendrix, one of our best playmakers, so we found a way to get it into his hands and he did what he was supposed to do," Covington said.

Norwood turned in a good performance after having a punt blocked early when he didn't get a deep enough drop.

"He was poised. He was composed. He had a good game. I'm proud of him," Covington said. "I'm proud of the whole team. We've got to start better, but I'm proud of the whole team."

Greenwood's offensive line towered over the junior Cardinal defensive front, but Farmington consistently disrupted the Bulldog offense by penetrating the backfield and making a number of tackles for loss.

This week Farmington takes on Siloam Springs.

"I know they play hard and so we're going to have to be prepared, probably can't make mistakes like we made tonight. That's what we're going to work on all week," Covington said.