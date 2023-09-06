Commissioners call public hearings on parks





FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will hold two public hearings at its Sept. 25 meeting, one on a Master Park Plan and a second hearing on an ordinance to amend the city's parkland dedication regulations to be known as the Parkland Dedication Code.

The commission discussed both documents at its meeting last week, Aug. 28, and made some changes to each one.

Master Park Plan

Sarah Guertz, landscape architect with Earthplan Design Alternatives in Springdale, has worked with the Planning Commission for almost two years heading up the work to develop a Master Park Plan.

The 63-page plan has a vision statement that says the city will be known for its safe, beautiful parks that expand upon the city's natural beauty and small town feel, "encouraging connections for a walkable, family-friendly community and park system."

Several commissioners said they had thought the Master Park Plan would be more specific in locations that show where future parks are needed.

"When I look at this plan, I want to be able to turn to it and say, 'hey, here's a need'," said commission member Keith Macedo.

Commission member Chad Ball added that he thought the plan would give more direction for future parks.

Commissioner Judy Horne, however, disagreed.

She said once the Master Park Plan is adopted by the city council, it is up to the Parks and Recreation Committee, the Planning Commission and the City Council to take the information and move forward as soon as possible, "not next year."

The plan process has included an inventory of existing parks, staff input and community input through a public survey. It also has included evaluation and analysis, looking at the city's ecological and historical features, and review and discussions during planning commission work sessions.

The Master Park Plan has a common goal of working toward providing parks within 10 minutes' walking distance for Farmington residents. From the survey, about 80% of respondents indicated they were willing to walk 10 minutes to a park. Based on this goal, the plan has a map with circles that indicate areas of 10-minute walking distance from the center of the circle. Geurtz last week said the city can use these circles as guidelines in making decisions about future parks.

"It's not that everyone in the city would be able to walk 10 minutes," Geurtz said. "There would be some gaps but this would start getting coverage in the city."

The general standard for parkland is 1 acre per 100 population. For Farmington, that would be 75.84 acres, based on the 2020 Census. Farmington presently has 84.21 acres of parkland, which includes the sports complex and Creekside Park. This figure does not include any school playgrounds being used after hours.

Geurtz told the commission that, based on projected growth, Farmington would need more than 50 acres of parkland by 2045 to meet the general standard for dedicated parkland.

Parkland Dedication Code

The primary purpose of the Parkland Dedication Code is to make sure that new residential developments contribute their share when it comes to satisfiying the need for parks and recreational facilities in the city.

The proposed changes for parkland dedication in the ordinance are that land would be dedicated at a ratio of .023 acre of land for each single-family dwelling unit and .020 acre of land per multi-family dwelling unit.

The proposed ordinance increases the amount for payment in lieu of dedicating parkland from $600 to $900 per lot for single-family developments and from $300 to $600 per multi-family dwelling unit.

The city business manager or designee would make a recommendation based on the Master Park Plan to the Planning Commission and City Council on whether a developer would dedicate parkland or pay fees in lieu of dedicating land. In the event the developer and city are not in agreement, then each could make separate recommendations to the commission and council for a final determination.

The commission discussed the money coming into the city from developers who pay fees in lieu of parkland dedication. Commissioner Norm Toering said he wanted the money to go into a separate fund. Macedo agreed, recommending the city have a parkland dedication fund.

The present ordinance says fees from payment in lieu of land dedication shall be deposited into a Farmington City Parks and Trails Development Fund.

Last week, Melissa McCarville, business manager, said the city does not have this fund but uses a "payment in lieu of" line item under its General Revenue budget for the fees. This money is dedicated to expenses related to parks but it is not a separate fund. Any expenses for parks are shown in the Parks Department budget.

Commission Chairman Robert Mann reminded commissioners that any funding questions have to be answered by the city council.

The commission voted to recommend to the city council that it create a new parkland dedication fund for payment in lieu of parkland dedcation.

The ordinance includes standards for determining the most suitable location for parkland dedication, any off-site parkland and land that could be used as links to parks, trails or natural areas.



