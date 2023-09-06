Farmington Library’s September calendar

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Public Library has a full schedule for the month of September. Here are some of the events:

Story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Best for ages 2-5. Theme is "Apple Extravaganza."

Kid's Corner, 3-4 p.m., Tuesdays, for ages 5-8. Activities are apple related, including apple paint and an apple wreath.

Tween Time, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursdays, for ages 8-12. Activities are apple related, including apple playdough, Legos and an apple challenge, make a book apple.

10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 -- Fundamentals of Digital Assets, with Brad Schiller of Minerva Digital Asset Education. Are you interested in learning about cryptocurrency and digital assets? Get an introductory view from educator Brad Schiller. Brad has an MBA from Missouri State University and has been researching digital assets since 2017.

Author talks are scheduled throughout the month. Nicole Donoho, author of "Labels: Who Do You See?" will be 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7; V.R. Craft, author of "Stupid Humans," will be 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9; Hannah C. Hall, author of "I Pray You'll Be...," is 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 23; Li Cai, author of "The Two," will be 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23; Ryan Martin, author of "Holding the Rope: How the Local Church Can Care for Its Sent Ones," will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.