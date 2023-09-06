Fourth down stop sparks Springdale win over Cards

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington gambled on fourth down while trying to run out the clock, turned the ball over and Springdale scored the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left.

The Class 7A Bulldogs (1-1) made the most of their short field to stage a 42-38 come-from-behind win over the Class 5A Cardinals (1-1) at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium Friday.

The Bulldogs held on fourth and inches at their own 44 when Julian Arroyos, a 6-1, 240 pound defensive lineman, stopped Farmington tailback Russell Hodge for a loss causing turnover on downs and creating opportunity for Springdale.

Springdale's Khalil Marks got the carry, broke two tackles at the 15-yard line and dragged a defender to score the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left.

With the extra-point kick good, Springdale led by four, but that almost didn't hold up.

Farmington took the ensuing kickoff and advanced the football to the Bulldogs' 44 and threw a deep pass. With time running down, a pass interference penalty was called, giving the Cardinals one more play from the Springdale 29 with the yardage marked off. Ayden Lester rolled right and thew the ball into the end zone. The pass was nearly caught but broken up at the last moment by Springdale defenders.

Springdale coach Brett Hobbs had the Bulldogs running the triple option and the bigger Bulldogs tried to wear the Cardinals down.

Fullback Lajket Kannangaki (5-8, 210) rushed for 177 yards and two scores, while Noel Howard added 162 yards. Springdale would rack up 456 yards on the ground on 55 attempts.

Hodge found paydirt on a 41-yard touchdown carry to open the scoring as Farmington drove 59 yards in five plays. Hodge finished with 103 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries.

Springdale capped its first drive of the game with quarterback Jack Pounders answering on a quarterback sneak to even the score 7-7.

Farmington drove 96 yards for a touchdown. Lester rolled out to his left and found Jagger Gordon sprinting to his left across the back of the end zone to regain the lead at 14-7 with Titus Brown's extra-point kick tacked on.

Springdale responded by driving for the tying score on Noel Howard's 1-yard run.

Farmington took momentum into the half after Howard fumbled and Joey Richards plucked the ball off the turf and ran 31 yards for a defensive touchdown to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead.

Springdale stymied that by taking the second half kickoff and driving 80 yards in less than three minutes. Howard took a pitch left and found the end zone from 16 yards out to draw even again, at 21-21.

Farmington recovered another Bulldog fumble with Morgan Schader grabbing the ball in midair. He was tackled at the Springdale 13. Farmington again converted a turnover into points, this time with Brown booting a 23-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 38-31 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Kannangaki punched the ball in on a 4-yard run in the last minute of the third period as Springdale sliced the Cardinal lead to 31-28.

Farmington went back up by 10 early in the fourth when Lester connected with Hunter Reaves on a 31-yard wheel route for a touchdown.

Springdale pulled within 38-35 on Rackson Rechim's 2-yard touchdown run followed by a P.A.T. kick at the 5:42 mark of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs attempted only two passes in the game but one of them went for 64 yards on that drive.

The Cardinals face another 7A West team, Rogers, Friday at home in Cardinal Stadium while Springdale visits Conway.

Springdale 42, Farmington 38

Farmington^--^7^14^10^7^--^38

Springdale^--^7^7^14^14^--^42

First Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 41-yard touchdown run (Titus Brown kick), 9:44.

Springdale -- Jack Pounders 1-yard run (kick).

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Jagger Gordon 9-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 6:24.

Springdale -- Noel Howard 1-yard run (kick), 2:45.

Farmington -- Joey Richards 31-yard fumble return (Titus Brown kick), 00:45.

Third Quarter

Springdale -- Noel Howard 16-yard run (kick), 9:01.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 24-yard pass from Ayden Lester (Titus Brown kick), 6:05.

Farmington -- Titus Brown 23-yard field goal, 3:42.

Springdale -- Lajket Kannangaki 4-yard run (kick), 00:50.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Hunter Reaves 31-yard pass from Ayden Lester, (Titus Brown kick), 10:01.

Springdale -- Rackson Rechim 2-yard run (kick), 5:42.

Springdale -- Khalil Marks 15-yard run, (kick), 00:36.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Springdale

Total plays^68^68

First downs^19^27

Total offense^364^551

Rushes-yards^36-205^55-456

Passing yards^164^95

Rush average^5.7^8.3

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^13-18-164-3-0^2-2-95-0-0

Punts-Avg.^N/A^N/A

Penalties-Yds^11-79^11-67

Turnovers^0^4

Fumbles lost^0^4

Third-down conversion^4-10^5-7

Fourth-down conversion^0-2^2-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 21-103, Luke Elsik 13-92, Dustin Hatfielder 1-5, Evan Pitts 1-5. Totals 36-205. Springdale, 55-456.

PASSING -- Farmington, Ayden Lester 13-18-164-3-0. Springdale, Jack Pounders 2-2-95-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Hunter Reaves 3-50, Luke Elsik 4-42, Jagger Gordon 3-42, Russell Hodge 2-29, Jordan Logue 1-1. Totals 13-164. Springdale, 2-95.