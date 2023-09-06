It’s a parade!

Adults come to watch the Clothesline Parade but for most children, it's all about the candy. Children show up with buckets and bags ready to pick up lots of candy thrown over the parade route.

Clothelines Fair opens Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Throwing candy is one of the main jobs for those riding in the Clothesline Parade, as shown by Remington Stearman, a member of Daisies & Dukes square dance group.

Tophand Twirlers square dance group took a little train ride through the Clothesline Parade on Saturday. The parade started at the junior high school, then downtown and onto the state park. Thousands showed up over the weekend for the 2023 Clotheline Fair.

Prairie Grove High School Band is always a staple in the Clothesline Parade. The band is directed by Michael Ferguson.



