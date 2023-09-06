Junior Wolves crush Westville 38-0

LINCOLN -- Lincoln won the junior high version of its "border rivalry" with Westville, Okla., 38-0, Thursday at Wolfpack Stadium.

"Offense, defense, special teams, we made plays on all three of them. Typically, when you do that you're going to have success," said first year Lincoln head junior high coach Jacob Jarvis.

The Junior Wolves dominated from the opening kickoff. They marched for Jude Van Antwerp's 13-yard touchdown with a seven play drive, bolstered by a 35-yard gain on a toss to Kaiden Williams. Ant Werp ran in the 2-point conversion and Lincoln led 8-0 with 2:30 elapsed.

Tyson Cockrell recovered an onside kick by Price to give Lincoln a second straight possession.

"Tyson busted his butt and went and got on the ball," Jarvis said.

Eyeing a short field from the Junior Yellowjacket 45, Lincoln went back to the toss again. Price broke a 45-yard touchdown run and Ant Werp again converted with a 2-point run to push Lincoln's lead to 16-0.

In their excitement the Junior Wolves mistakenly tried another onside kick, but this time Westville recovered.

That didn't matter much because Lincoln dogged the Junior Yellowjacket offense all game, holding Westville to 47 yards of total offense.

"Chase Gardner on the defensive line, he had a really good game with some big plays on their fullback," Jarvis said. "They really couldn't get anything going all night. We did a really good job of staying at the line of scrimmage and forcing second-and-eight, third-and-seven, we got them in some of those situations."

Gardner finished with three tackles for loss.

Jarvis praised the play of the secondary, Logan Grisham, Chris Ethridge, Tucker Odom and Price, for their impact.

"They did a really good job of coming downhill to support the run game and make plays," Jarvis said.

The score remained 16-0 at the half.

Westville went three and out after taking the kickoff to begin the third quarter.

On offense, Cockrell busted a 45-yard run inside the Junior Yellowjacket 10. Two plays later he scored. Price ran a bootleg keeper around the end for the 2-point conversion, increasing Lincoln's lead to 24-0.

Following another three-and-out, Westville punted.

Van Antwerp dragged seven Westville defenders and scored on a 55-yard touchdown run. He added a 2-point run and Lincoln held a commanding 32-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Westville still couldn't move the ball, but this time their punt went awry with a snap over the punter's head. He fell on it at the 30, turning the ball over on downs.

Backup quarterback Caleb Whilhite capped a 5-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The conversion failed, but Lincoln established a running clock with two minutes left and went on to a 38-0 victory to start the season 1-1 after going 0-10 last season.

"These kids, they've shown up and they've worked hard so I'm glad they got to experience some success because it's hard to keep showing up when you don't experience any success," Jarvis said.