Lady Tigers major in comeback

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove fought off a 2-1 deficit to stay alive and upstage its No. 1 rival, Farmington (20-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11) in the 4A-1 Conference-opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic said both teams showed their strengths during the hard-fought match, in which every point was hotly contested and a number of extended volleys occurred.

"It doesn't get much better when it comes to volleyball than a 5-set match against down the road rivals. Farmington played very well. They came ready to play. They had a much stronger back row, serve-receive-wise than I think we were ready for, but on the flip side I thought our back row did a fantastic job tonight. I mean we were pretty solid at our serve and receive and we were able to run our offense and get a lot of girls involved," Biocic said.

The Lady Tigers hit from all angles and that variety enabled them to score consistently.

Farmington coach Kylie Moad called the loss a "heartbreaker."

"We knew this was going to be a huge match. It's always a big rivalry between Farmington and Prairie Grove and we were ready for it. We prepared and I was really proud of how the girls played. They played their hearts out," Moad said.

Farmington labored to win game three. On at least three occasions late in that set, 6-feet-1 junior Kaycee McCumber stopped Prairie Grove 3-0 and 2-0 runs.

"Kaycee was huge for us tonight. Kaycee ended up having 20 kills on the night. She wanted it so bad. She really stepped up. She had an amazing night. We're so proud of her," Moad said.

The lady Tigers scored three straight points to pull within, 22-19, when McCumber pounded a kill. She repeated the feat after Prairie Grove clawed its way back to within 23-21. McCumber's kill put Farmington at game-point, leading 24-21.

"Honestly, I played my heart out tonight. I was going to do anything for my team to win and so I just did what I knew I could do," McCumber said.

Prairie Grove scored another three straight points to tie the game, 24-24, but McCumber blocked their path to winning the set by smashing another kill. There were ties at 25 and 26 before Mabry Webb's block-kill and Samantha Brye's kill won the set for Farmington, 28-26.

Prairie Grove senior Savannah Smith came through with some clutch hits, scoring key points. That proved critical in the Lady Tigers rallying to win game-two, 26-24, game four, 25-20, and game five, 15-11.

"My setter [Emma Kate Vertz] just really helped me out a lot, telling me where to hit and tip it," Smith said.

Biocic agreed with that assessment, saying Smith was extremely coachable during the match, noting she had 8 kills, and "the big, big important ones."

"Any time we told her where the open spot was, she found it and she got the kill. She was not overly concerned or worried about getting a power kill. She just wanted to put the ball down on their side and that's exactly what she did. She did a great job in some very big moments tonight," Biocic said.

Vertz finished with 44 assists, 21 digs and 10 kills, attaining a volleyball version of the triple double. She also served 5 aces.

Smith enjoys the bond with teammates and appreciates that shared connection, which empowered them to keep battling and finish after Farmington won game three, 28-26, to go up two games to one.

"Just all of us being so close together and being able to stay up the whole match," Smith said.

Biocic knows getting the win will make the rematch in Farmington even more intense.

"When we go to their place it's going to be an even bigger battle. I know they're not going to take that loss lightly, and we're not going to take the win lightly either. We know we're going to have to come out and go up against them, too. They're a very good team," Biocic said.

Kamry Coughran contributed 11 kills and 9 digs. Ashlyn Tag led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills. Ashtyn Burton had 5 kills.

Prairie Grove now owns a 2-game win-streak in the rivaly series. They go to Farmington on Sept. 28.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington senior Alexys Baldwin smashes a hit past a pair of Prairie Grove defenders. Every point was hotly-contested in the rivalry 4A-1 Conference volleyball match that needed 5 sets before it was decided. Prairie Grove won, 20-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-20,15-11, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Prairie Grove now owns a 2-game win streak in the series.

