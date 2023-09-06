Methodist pastor responds to ‘harassing’ texts

FARMINGTON -- For the second time this summer, the senior pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church addressed the School Board about concerns in the community.

In June, she asked the board to reject any requests from those who want to ban books in school libraries, saying that book banning is the most widespread form of censorship in the United States.

After her remarks were reported in the July 5 issue of the Enterprise-Leader, pastor Annie Lankford said she was the subject of "some very inappropriate, harassing and bullying texts that defamed both my person and the Farmington United Methodist Church."

Lankford spoke to the School Board about these texts and other social media posts that she said also defamed the school board, Farmington school librarians and some city officials.

"I have been so saddened by this behavior," Lankford said at the Aug. 28 board meeting during its public comment period. "It appears they want to limit the free speech of those that do not agree with them, while at the same time spouting hate and lies in our wonderful community."

People who want to ban books in the school libraries are proposing that for different reasons, Lankford said. Some books challenge their beliefs. Some books scare them. She is not sure that the books have even been read by them.

"But if we give in to a small, angry group, what does that say about our willingness to educate our children," Lankford said to the board. "The opportunity to expose our children to different viewpoints vanishes. The opportunity to raise caring and compassionate adults vanishes. Instead we are raising an army of robots, trained to think in one way. And George Orwell's '1984' becomes truth."

Lankford praised the school librarians, whom she said are highly trained and highly compassionate.

"They serve an important role that allows all voices to be heard, and a safe place to discuss them."

School policy requires people wishing to speak at board meetings to submit a written request to be on the agenda. People are given five minutes to speak.

Lankford's time limit expired before she was able to finish reading her written remarks. She provided her comments to the press, and in the last paragraph, she said that if books are removed from library shelves, it limits not only students' but also parents' ability to stay informed and be exposed to a wealth of different experiences and opinions.

She again asked the board to reject any requests to ban books in the Farmington school libraries and to "leave the parenting to the parents."

After Lankford spoke, board President Travis Warren said some of the comments made on social media were about people he really cared about.

"They were called names they should never be called and that's not the forum in which we should have these debates," Warren said. "I prefer they be here and I appreciate you coming up to speak. Maybe next time they will show up. That's all I got to say."