New coffee shop opens on Main Street

FARMINGTON -- Bethel Brew now has a brick and mortar location to go along with its mobile coffeehouse.

Owners Brad and Tanae Coleman of Farmington opened their new storefront at 85 W. Main St., on Aug. 15 and celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony by Farmington Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 22.

After being in the corporate world for 20 years, the Colemans decided to step away and pursue a new dream.

On their website, they share how they learned on their travels and mission trips that coffee is a common language regardless of the country. With a new love of coffee, the Colemans decided to start a coffee business.

Tanae said the couple started with a mobile coffeehouse in March and set it up at different places, such as weddings, corporate events, schools, churches and other locations.

Their customers at these events would ask them, "Where's your storefront," Tanae said.

They then decided to add a storefront to their business. When the Farmington location became available, she said they knew that was the place they wanted to be.

The business name has a double meaning for the Colemans. First and foremost to them, "Bethel" means House of God in Hebrew, she said. They also live on Bethel Blacktop Road.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday; closed Sunday.

Bethel Brew offers different flavors of coffee, tea and lemonade; specialty lattes, hot, iced or blended; along with pastries.

The store is preparing to launch its fall menu, Tanae said.

Because Bethel Brew is a family-owned, small business, Tanae said they wanted to use local sources inside their coffee shop and support other small businesses. Their products are purchased from local retailers in Northwest Arkansas, she said.

The Colemans want Bethel Brew to be a community coffee shop for people to come together and fellowship with each other.

She said the business does not have a drive through because that did not fit in with their vision for a coffee shop that is a gathering spot for friends and family.

Customers can order ahead online and an employee will take the order to the car and greet them for the day.

She jokes that one of her regular customers pulls up in the parking lot many mornings to pick up her drink wearing pajamas.

Tanae thanked the community for its support for the new coffeehouse.

"I feel the community has welcomed us as we've grown and are a part of it. Our desire is to give back and be present in the community with all ages," she said.

Bethel Brew already is giving back to the community in one way. Tanae said the business is partnering with Farmington School District on its Teacher of the Month program this year.

For more information and updates, follow Bethel Brew on Facebook, Instagram and its website, bethel-brew.com.