Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Crist Cunico, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 19 in connection with DWI, 2nd, fleeing, resisting arrest, operating unsafe vehicle, reckless driving, refusal to submit to chemical test, assault third degree, terroristic threatening 1st degree.

Donna Hastins, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor second degree.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with domestic battery third degree, minor in possession of alcohol.

Summer Reeser, 47, of Wagoner, Okla., was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, driving left of center, speeding, open container, possession of controlled substance schedule IV, unlawful use/transport of marijuana.

Clint Hamrick, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 26 in connection with fictitious tags, possession of a controlled substance schedule IV, revoked license, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of interlock, DWI.

FARMINGTON

Heather Anderson, 40, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 22 in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule.

Cory Harris, 40, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with public intoxication.