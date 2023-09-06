Runningback duel emerges in border rivalry

WESTVILLE, OKLA. -- Lincoln's battle with border rival, Westville, Okla., in the "State Line Standoff" turned into a classic running back duel in the third quarter Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field.

The Wolves scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth to pull away for a 48-24 win, but there was excitement aplenty for both offenses during the third quarter in which the teams combined for 356 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

Westville executed coach Ed Baker's flexbone offense well in the third quarter, thriving on the dynamic running of Mason Cox, who scored on a 9-yard run and electric 17-yard tip-toe dance down the sideline.

"Mason's a great player. He's as blue collar and hard-nosed as it gets. He's going to go play until he can't play anymore. You saw that tonight with him cramping up," said Westville assistant coach Brendal Rector.

Cox' run was a perfect blend of instinct and willpower.

"I just run, rely on my team to block for me and get in the end zone. I got to stay on my feet. I try to anyway half the time unless I'm cramping up. I just run," Cox said.

Baker mixed that up with runs by fullback Zeke Edmisten (6 carries, 44 yards in the third), along with quarterback Britton Jacob, who had a 24-yard carry in the third and Isaac Vann (3-for-23 yards in the third).

"We kicked it around a little bit in the first half, then picked it up in the second half. The guys did a really good job of just keeping their heads and battling all night," Baker said, referring to costly fumbles that plagued the Yellowjackets early.

The Yellowjackets piled up 167 yards on 19 rushes in the third period. On one play, Edmisten stopped on a dime, eluding the pursuit and reversed field firing up the Westville hometown supporters. Britton completed his only pass of the third for 15 yards to Edmisten for a first down. Westville pulled within 22-16 and 28-24 but couldn't contain Lincoln's offense.

Coming out of the opposite huddle, Kale Jones proved unstoppable for the Wolves. He gained 91 yards on just three carries in the third, busting loose for a 56-yard jaunt to paydirt and an 11-yard score. Jones had one run that was a thing of beauty. As two Westville defenders closed in, aiming to knock him out-of-bounds, he changed direction causing them to collide and stumbled into the end zone.

That touchdown got called back by penalty, but Jones was running full cylinder. His athleticism was on full display.

"You got to give a lot of credit to Kale Jones. He's got some family here in Westville so we kind of knew what we were getting into and like you seen, he comes in the third quarter, he's a difference-maker from the start and he's going to be good as the season goes along," Rector said.

A top notch athlete, last spring Jones was leading the Class 3A State triple jump almost from the start. Then a Charleston athlete made a good jump to move into first place. Jones still had a jump remaining, but he felt a gut check.

"I was really nervous. I honestly didn't think I was going to jump like that. It was a lot bigger jump that I've ever jumped before. I'm going to be honest with you, I just started praying real hard and the last jump I locked in and got the win," Jones said.

He felt like the spontaneous prayer helped him focus.

"I just pray when I need to. I just really relied on that in that time," Jones said.

He took off and when he landed it felt like a good jump, but he didn't know if it was long enough. Jones was elated when the announcer proclaimed he had won the event by half an inch.

"I never felt something like that before. It was all glory to God. He did that," Jones said.

Jones led all rushers with 139 yards on 9 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore was 3 of 4 for 83 yards in the third, highlighted by a 53-yard bomb to Kayden Job on the last play of the wild quarter.

Westville went to prayer in fourth quarter. Football fans witnessed Jacob assert senior quarterback leadership in a way that every team needs. With an injured teammate, lineman Montana Perez, down on the field in the fourth quarter, Jacob brought his team out onto the field and led a prayer.

"It was just a prayer for a hand of protection and for him to keep playing because it's God's plan. You can't really change God's plan. It is what it is so we just prayed that people would be put in place according to his will that he'd be alright and that he'd make it back pretty quick," Jacob said.

Montez got up immediately, and was able to walk off following the prayer after being down for several minutes.

Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza praised the Wolves for withstanding Westville's third quarter surge.

"In the first half we were great really all the way around. No touchdown surrendered by the defense and the offense did a good job as well. They made adjustments. We knew they would and they had our number a little bit there in the third quarter and it was frustrating, but then we adjusted as well and got our feet underneath us and started getting some stops again," Mendoza said.

The Wolves shut out Westville in the fourth quarter to seal a 48-24 win and retain possession of the "State Line Standoff" trophy for another year.

Lincoln 48, Westville, Okla. 24

Lincoln^--^14^8^12^14^--^48

Westville, Okla.^--8^0^^16^0^--^24

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Colt Cushing 75-yard kickoff return (run failed), 11:47.

Westville -- Mason Cox 47-yard punt return (Britton Jacob run), 6:29.

Lincoln -- Drew Moore 4-yard run (Trace Wallace pass from Drew Moore), 4:42.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Nick Martinez 8-yard run (Trace Wallace pass from Drew Moore), 3:36.

Third Quarter

Westville -- Mason Cox 19-yard run (Isaac Vann run), 8:24.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 11-yard run (pass failed), 7:14.

Westville -- Mason Cox 17-yard run (Zeke Edmisten run), 4:12.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 56-yard run (run failed), 4:00.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 9-yard pass from Drew Moore (Kale Jones kick), 11:07.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 4-yard run (Robert Kerney kick), 4:25.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Westville

Total plays^50^71

First downs^20^19

Total offense^440^338

Rushes-yards^21-208^51-313

Passing yards^232^25

Rush average^9.9^6.1

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^13-20-232-2-0^3-4-25-0-1

Punts-Avg.^2-22^1-23

Penalties-Yds^12-106^9-56

Turnovers^0^4

Fumbles lost^0^3

Interceptions^0^1

Third-down conversion^3-6^6-10

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^1-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 9-139, Nick Martinez 8-55, Tye Moss 3-10, Drew Moore 1-4. Totals 21-208. Westville, Mason Cox 12-121, Zeke Edmisten 19-102, Britton Jacob 4-40, Isaach Vann 6-35, Chanse Clinton 3-5, Jimmy Collins 1-4, Kyle Kiddy 2-3, Aidan Auffet 3-3. Totals 51-313

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 14-21-232-1-0. Westville, Britton Jacob 3-4-25-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kayden Job 6-119, J.R. Hall 4-42, Colt Cushing 1-38, Kale Jones 2-33. Totals 13-232. Westville, Zeke Edmisten 1-15, Chanse Clinton 1-5, Isaac Vann 1-5. Totals 3-25.

Mark Humphrey/Lincoln junior Kale Jones (5-11, 180) appeared trapped on the sideline as two Westville defenders both had an angle on him. Jones eluded both Yellowjackets by causing them to collide into each other as he lunged into the end zone. The touchdown was called back by a penalty, but it serves to illustrate Jones' capabilities at running the ball. He finished with 139 yards on 9 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run that counted as Lincoln beat Westville, 48-24, Friday.



Mason Cox



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville junior running back Mason Cox (5-10, 175) tiptoes down the sideline, maintaining his balance while avoiding a tackle by a Lincoln defender en route to a 17-yard third quarter touchdown. Cox ran the ball 12 times for 121 yards in the Yellowjackets' 48-24 nonconference football loss to Lincoln Friday.

