Tigers run wild in opener

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove opened up its patented Wing-T full throttle to beat Huntsville, 49-14, in the Tigers' season opener in nonconference football action Friday.

Six different Tigers scored touchdowns for Prairie Grove, which likes to share the wealth and gave Huntsville a full dose of what it's like trying to figure out who might tote the pigskin next.

Conner Hubbs led the Tiger rushing attack with 8 carries for 138 yards, highlighted by his 67-yard touchdown run. Hubbs also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Prairie Grove signal caller Luke Vance, who finished 7-of-12 for 99 passing yards and 2 touchdowns to earn the win in his first start at quarterback.

Vance darted through the Eagles' defense for a 12-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter as the Tigers built a 23-0 lead with 8:44 remaining in the first half. Vance also had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jace Edwards that stretched Prairie Grove's lead to 35-6 at the 9:13 mark of the third period.

Prairie Grove scored on runs by Elijah Sugg, Blake Coughran and Joe Sims' 4-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers (1-0) rushed for 393 yards on 43 carries in addition to 99 passing yards to accumulate 492 yards of total offense against the Eagles (0-2) in a nonconference game. The teams, accustomed to competing head-to-head in the 4A-1 Conference, met for the second year in nonconference play. Prairie Grove is now in its second year in the 5A West, but will return to 4A next season.

This week, Prairie Grove faces another former 4A-1 foe, Gravette. Friday's kickoff at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium is 7 p.m. The Lions are 1-1 with a 38-14 loss to Pea Ridge and a 37-0 win over Inola, Okla.

Prairie Grove 49, Huntsville 14

Prairie Grove^--^16^13^13^7^--^49

Huntsville^--^0^6^0^8^--^14

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 67-yard run (2-pt. conversion).

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 7-yard pass from Luke Vance, (2-pt. conversion).

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Luke Vance 12-yard run (Cale Bray kick), 8:44.

Huntsville -- Isaiah Hale 50-yard run (conversion failed), 6:28

Prairie Grove -- Elijah Sugg 1-yard run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Jace Edwards 28-yard pass from Luke Vance (kick failed), 9:13.

Prairie Grove -- Blake Coughran -yard run (Cale Bray kick).

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Joe Sims 4-yard run (Cale Bray kick).

Huntsville -- Jaxon Ferguson 10-yard run (2-point conversion), 00:19.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Huntsville

First downs^N/A^N/A

Total offense^492^226

Rushes-yards^43-393^33-180

Passing yards^99^46

Rush average^9.1^5.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^7-13-99-2-0^5-14-46-0-1

Punts-Avg.^0-N/A^2-39.5

Third down^3-7^2-9

Turnovers^1^4

Fumbles lost^1^3

Penalties-Yds^N/A^10-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Conner Hubbs 8-138, Blake Coughran 4-69, Elijah Sugg 7-59, Jace Edwards 6-49, Luke Vance 5-30, Cale Bray 4-15, Luke Bannon 3-13, Alex Abshier 1-11, Joseph Sims 4-9, Jovanni Casteneda 1-0. Totals 43-393. Huntsville, Isaiah Hale 15-110, Jaxon Ferguson 3-20. Totals, 33-180.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Luke Vance 7-12-99-0-0, Alex Abshier 0-1-0-0-0. Totals 7-13-99-2-0. Huntsville, Dax Wiggins 5-14-46-0-1.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Totals 7-99. Huntsville, 5-46.