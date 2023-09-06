Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader David Faulk, Prairie Grove mayor, recognizes Mary Rupp of Prairie Grove for her efforts this summer to provide cold water, popsicles and baked goods for city public works employees as they worked in excessive heat conditions. Rupp, wearing her crown as Miss Arkansas People's Choice Heart of the USA, said she knows how hard the employees work because her father drives one of the trucks. Faulk honored Rupp with a certificate of appreciation at the Aug. 21 City Council meeting. Rupp is sponsoring the Blue Collar Water Project to provide water to those who serve the city. She is accepting donations of bottled water and non-perishable snacks for her project. To donate, call 408-991-4589.

Water for others

Print Headline: Water for others

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content