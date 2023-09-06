WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 9, 2023

George Avellaneda

George Avellaneda, age 26, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 2, 1996, in Bakersfield, California, the son of Ramiro and Maria (Bravo) Avellaneda.

Survivors include his parents, Ramiro and Maria (Bravo) Avellaneda; five siblings, Edith Avellaneda and husband Nathan Tollett, Andres Avellaneda, Jennifer Avellaneda, Brianna Avellaneda, and Dianna Avellaneda; his girlfriend, Emily Dayberry; his niece and nephew, Zenaida and Elias Tollett; special friends, Lane and Cohen Maddox and Sarah Nall.

The family received friends Aug. 24 at Luginbuel Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary Service.

Funeral Mass was held August 25, 2023, at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln, Arkansas. Burial was in the White Rock Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Scott Edward Bartz

Scott Edward Bartz, age 51, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born March 3, 1972 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of George Herbert and Rachel (Bradley) Bartz.

He was preceded in death by his step father Wayne Garrett, grandparents, Robert and Mae Bradley and Peter and Ruth Bartz.

Survivors include his daughter, Addyson Thorn of Dyer, Arkansas; his mother, Rachel Garrett of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his father, George Bartz and wife Connie of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two brothers, Kyle Bartz and wife Erin of Springdale, Arkansas, and Kevin Garrett and wife Misty of West Fork, Arkansas; six sisters, Devetta McKay and husband Mike of Missouri, Carol Tanner of Springdale, Arkansas, Sheila White and husband Wayman of Wesley, Arkansas, Denise McAneair and husband Brian of Arkansas, Brandi Bowers and husband Doug Anderson, Missouri, and Bridgett Bartz of Seattle, Washington; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Black Oak Cemetery in Winslow, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Brian Bradley, Daniel Bradley, Jason Bradley, Todd Lofton, Jeremy Hott, and Jay Stufflebeam.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jackson Rochier, Rodney Counts, and Chris Bashlor.

Teresa Hall

Teresa Hall passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, after a courageous battle against cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Fletcher Hall; sons, Chance and Shane Hall and his wife, Lory Hall; her daughter, Suedee Hall Elkins and her husband, BJ Elkins; five grandchildren, Zandalee Long, Maya and Geurin Hall, Shine and Valor Elkins; her mother, Anna Faye Reynolds House; sister, Lou Ellen Stinnett and her husband, Gregg Stinnett; brother, Clay Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.

Teresa is preceded in death by her son, Canyon Hall, and her father, Thomas (Tommy) G. Reynolds.

Teresa was an adventurous spirit and a talented artist who enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether painting in the desert, paddleboarding on nearby lakes, or floating the warm waters of the Gulf shore. Teresa loved to travel and lived throughout the United States, crisscrossing from Louisiana to New York to California by way of Michigan. However, Teresa's travels always circled back home to her Arkansas family, who were grounded by her giving, gentle, and loving spirit. Teresa never showed up empty-handed, always a thoughtful gift, an encouraging word, a creative yet perfect idea for that empty wall in your home.

Teresa owned an art gallery and later taught art in the Elkins School District for many years, then taught special education classes at Sonora Middle School for several years. She graduated from Ole Main High School (class of 1978), North Little Rock, the University of Arkansas, and, always learning, she later completed Masters degrees at the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University.

Elwood Leroy Rave

Elwood Leroy Rave, age 88, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He was born November 21, 1934, in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, the son of Alfred and Frieda (Veen) Rave.

Woody served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army he held numerous jobs including his favorite managing a 5,000-acre ranch in Wyoming. He was a jack of all trades and a master of most.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bertus, Earl, and Lewis Rave.

Survivors include one daughter, Belinda Burgess and husband Brian; one son, Mark Rave and wife Ruth; two brothers, Alfred and Clarence Rave; six grandchildren, Kenny Brown, Brenda Barker, Matthew Burgess, Jennifer Paetow, Carrie Thorvardson, and Jason Rave; eight great grandchildren, Lillie, Emma, and Sophia Brown, Amber and Brandon Kruse, Fisher and Calvin Thorvardson, and Claire Rave; two step children, Brian and Vicky; numerous nieces and nephews

Homer Leon Stilwell

Homer Leon Stilwell, age 77, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his home. He was born December 17, 1945 in California, the son of Homer and Edna (Johnson) Stilwell.

Leon served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by wife, Linda Lou Stilwell, his parents, and two brothers Dennis Stilwell and Bobby Stilwell.

Survivors include two sons, Mike Stilwell and wife Heather of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Craig Stilwell and wife Becky of Lincoln, Arkansas; one daughter, Carrie Stilwell and wife Pearl of Farmington, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; one brother, Don Stilwell of Cypress, Texas; one sister, Wilma Dial of Hilltop, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

