What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Cane Hill Harvest Festival

Cane Hill Harvest Festival will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16 at 14219 College Road in Cane Hill. The Ozark Country Breakfast will be held 7-10 a.m. and other food trucks will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music will start at 9:30 a.m. and go on throughout the day. Activities go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a Kids Zone. Tickets are $5 for adult festival only; free for child festival 12 and under; $12 for adult breakfast/festival; $5 for child breakfast/festival 12 and under; $8 adult breakfast only; $5 child breakfast only 12 and under.

LINCOLN

LINCOLN COUNTRY DOCTOR MUSEUM

The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum would like to invite the public to a dedication ceremony for its new building at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. Hotdogs will be served until they are gone. Guests will be able to see the new building and have a tour of the mueum. The museum is searching for anyone with an interest in preserving the country doctor heritage and carrying on the legacy to join the Board of Directors and help with new exhibits. If interested, call the museum 479-824-2574 or stop by during operation hours, 1-4 p.m., Wednesday--Saturday.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Book Sale

Friends of the Prairie Grove Library will have a book sale, 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at the library pavilion. Prices are $1/bag or $3/box of books.

Downtown Street Dance

2nd Saturday Trades Day, American Legion Post 146, Main Street Prairie Grove and PG Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Street Dance with many activities from 5-10 pm., Saturday, Sept 9. Live music will be provided by Thrifty Biscuits Band from 7-10 p.m. The event also includes food trucks (6-10 p.m.) and inflatables for children (5-10 p.m.). A section of the street will be blocked off for the event.