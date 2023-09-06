Wolves encounter Westville history

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville junior Mason Cox initially bobbled a Lincoln punt, then picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown that led to an 8-6 lead by the Yellowjackets in the first quarter. Lincoln quickly regained the lead and held off a third quarter Westville surge to win 48-24 and claim the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy for another year.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln senior Nick Martinez is tough to pull down. The senior fullback gained 55 yards rushing on 8 carries and had an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also made some big stops on defense to help the Wolves win 48-24 on the road at "border rival," Westvile, Okla. on Friday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville junior Mason Cox initially bobbled a Lincoln punt, then picked up the ball and returned it for a touchdown that led to an 8-6 lead by the Yellowjackets in the first quarter. Lincoln quickly regained the lead and held off a third quarter Westville surge to win 48-24 and claim the "State Line Standoff" traveling trophy for another year.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Ellis Kiddy, one of the legends of Westville, Okla. high school football, comes off the field after serving as honorary captain and shakes hands with the coaches. The Yellowjacket program celebrates 100 years of football without interruption in 2023. Westville and Lincoln have met 34 times on the gridiron including Friday's 48-24 win by the Wolves. The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series, 20-13-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Ellis Kiddy, one of the legends of Westville, Okla. high school football, comes off the field after serving as honorary captain and shakes hands with the coaches. The Yellowjacket program celebrates 100 years of football without interruption in 2023. Westville and Lincoln have met 34 times on the gridiron including Friday's 48-24 win by the Wolves. The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series, 20-13-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Ellis Kiddy, one of the legends of Westville, Okla. high school football, comes off the field after serving as honorary captain and shakes hands with the coaches. The Yellowjacket program celebrates 100 years of football without interruption in 2023. Westville and Lincoln have met 34 times on the gridiron including Friday's 48-24 win by the Wolves. The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series, 20-13-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln senior Nick Martinez is tough to pull down. The senior fullback gained 55 yards rushing on 8 carries and had an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also made some big stops on defense to help the Wolves win 48-24 on the road at "border rival," Westvile, Okla. on Friday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln senior Nick Martinez is tough to pull down. The senior fullback gained 55 yards rushing on 8 carries and had an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also made some big stops on defense to help the Wolves win 48-24 on the road at "border rival," Westvile, Okla. on Friday.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Opposite No. 15's meet. Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore (No. 15 white) gets chased out of the pocket by Westville's Kyler Sherrin (No. 15 purple) during the first half of the "State Line Standoff" won 48-24 by Lincoln Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. Moore completed 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Opposite No. 15's meet. Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore (No. 15 white) gets chased out of the pocket by Westville's Kyler Sherrin (No. 15 purple) during the first half of the "State Line Standoff" won 48-24 by Lincoln Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. Moore completed 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Opposite No. 15's meet. Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore (No. 15 white) gets chased out of the pocket by Westville's Kyler Sherrin (No. 15 purple) during the first half of the "State Line Standoff" won 48-24 by Lincoln Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. Moore completed 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville senior quarterback Britton Jacob leads a team prayer for injured teammate Montana Perez in the fourth quarter of Friday's "State Line Standoff" won by Lincoln 48-24. Immediately after the prayer, Montez was able to get up and walk off the field.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln's 2023 football team poses with the "State Line Standoff" trophy after defeating "border rival," Westville, Okla., 48-24, Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. The Wolves led 34-24 after three quarters and shut out the Yellowjackets in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville senior quarterback Britton Jacob leads a team prayer for injured teammate Montana Perez in the fourth quarter of Friday's "State Line Standoff" won by Lincoln 48-24. Immediately after the prayer, Montez was able to get up and walk off the field.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln's 2023 football team poses with the "State Line Standoff" trophy after defeating "border rival," Westville, Okla., 48-24, Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. The Wolves led 34-24 after three quarters and shut out the Yellowjackets in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln's 2023 football team poses with the "State Line Standoff" trophy after defeating "border rival," Westville, Okla., 48-24, Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. The Wolves led 34-24 after three quarters and shut out the Yellowjackets in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln junior Colt Cushing returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday's "border rivalry" football game at Westville, Okla. Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza hailed the blocking on the return that sprung Cushing. The Wolves won 48-24 to close the gap in the series, which Westville leads all-time, 20-13-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln junior Colt Cushing returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday's "border rivalry" football game at Westville, Okla. Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza hailed the blocking on the return that sprung Cushing. The Wolves won 48-24 to close the gap in the series, which Westville leads all-time, 20-13-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln junior Colt Cushing returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Friday's "border rivalry" football game at Westville, Okla. Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza hailed the blocking on the return that sprung Cushing. The Wolves won 48-24 to close the gap in the series, which Westville leads all-time, 20-13-1.

By Mark Humphrey

[email protected]

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Ellis Kiddy, one of the legends of Westville, Okla. high school football, comes off the field after serving as honorary captain and shakes hands with the coaches. The Yellowjacket program celebrates 100 years of football without interruption in 2023. Westville and Lincoln have met 34 times on the gridiron including Friday's 48-24 win by the Wolves. The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series, 20-13-1.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln senior Nick Martinez is tough to pull down. The senior fullback gained 55 yards rushing on 8 carries and had an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also made some big stops on defense to help the Wolves win 48-24 on the road at "border rival," Westvile, Okla. on Friday.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Opposite No. 15's meet. Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore (No. 15 white) gets chased out of the pocket by Westville's Kyler Sherrin (No. 15 purple) during the first half of the "State Line Standoff" won 48-24 by Lincoln Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. Moore completed 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Westville senior quarterback Britton Jacob leads a team prayer for injured teammate Montana Perez in the fourth quarter of Friday's "State Line Standoff" won by Lincoln 48-24. Immediately after the prayer, Montez was able to get up and walk off the field.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln's 2023 football team poses with the "State Line Standoff" trophy after defeating "border rival," Westville, Okla., 48-24, Friday at Westville's Atkin-Langley Field. The Wolves led 34-24 after three quarters and shut out the Yellowjackets in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

