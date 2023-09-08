PG School Board purchases land for future school

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting Thursday, Prairie Grove School Board unanimously voted to purchase 20 acres on East Parks Street for $895,000 or $44,750 per acre. The land will be used for a second elementary school.

The 20 acres are adjacent to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church and across from Sundowner Estates.

A letter of intent to purchase the land shows the seller as Parkwood Estates LLC. This letter is signed by Curtis Stewart as manager/member with Parkwood and by Lance Campbell, superintendent representing Prairie Grove School District as the buyer.

David Kellogg, assistant superintendent, said a geotechnical study of the land came back with good results, and the property already has a survey on file.

Campbell told school board members the district will purchase the land with reserve funds.

The district will apply this fall for state partnership money to help with the cost of a new school, with any money most likely to come during the 2025-27 funding cycle, according to Kellogg.

County property records show that the 20 acres were purchased by Sundown Construction LLC in May 2021 for an estimated $450,000. Parkwood Estates became the property owner in August 2021, but an estimated sale is unavailable.