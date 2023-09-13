Cane Hill Harvest Festival Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 16

7-10 a.m. -- Ozark Country Breakfast

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Food trucks

Live Music

9:30 a.m. -- Boonsboro Bandits

10 a.m. -- Dom B Roy & The Pickin Boys

11:45 a.m. -- Cane Hillbillies

12:45 p.m. -- Raising Cane

1:45 p.m. -- Brick Fields

All-Day Activities

8 a.m. - 3. p.m.

Arts and Eats Market

Historic building visits, including the 1886 Cane Hill College and 1891 Presbyterian church

Sorghum pressing and molasses cooking demonstration

Craft demonstrations

Quilt show and drawing

Cane Hill Museum

Historic Cane Hill Gallery: Cane Hill Artists exhibition

Kids Zone: Free face painting and activities from Amazeum, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, University of Arkansas Entomology Department.