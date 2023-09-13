Cane Hill Harvest Festival Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 16
7-10 a.m. -- Ozark Country Breakfast
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Food trucks
Live Music
9:30 a.m. -- Boonsboro Bandits
10 a.m. -- Dom B Roy & The Pickin Boys
11:45 a.m. -- Cane Hillbillies
12:45 p.m. -- Raising Cane
1:45 p.m. -- Brick Fields
All-Day Activities
8 a.m. - 3. p.m.
Arts and Eats Market
Historic building visits, including the 1886 Cane Hill College and 1891 Presbyterian church
Sorghum pressing and molasses cooking demonstration
Craft demonstrations
Quilt show and drawing
Cane Hill Museum
Historic Cane Hill Gallery: Cane Hill Artists exhibition
Kids Zone: Free face painting and activities from Amazeum, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, University of Arkansas Entomology Department.