Cards humbled at home 38-3

FARMINGTON -- Rogers racked up 432 yards of offense while beating Farmington 38-3 Friday.

Rogers was penalized 13 times for 128 yards with much of that yardage lost in the first half [9 for 90 yards] which set up five Farmington first downs via penalty.

The backbreaker occurred midway through the second quarter with Farmington trailing 7-3. Cardinal running back Russell Hodge neared the goal line. The ball popped out with the Mounties recovering for a touchback as officials ruled the ball was loose before the ball broke the plane.

That swung momentum.

Rogers' quarterback Dane Williams passed to Jeff Regan for 42 yards, then hit Braxton Lindsey for 25 more. Lindsey capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown reception to give the visitors a 14-3 lead.

Farmington tried to answer but turned the ball over when Cam Cunningham intercepted Ayden Lester's pass and ran the ball out to the Rogers' 40.

From there, the Mounties drove and eventually kicked a 29-yard field goal by J.T. Miller. The kick gave the Mounties a 17-3 lead at intermission.

Rogers scored on a Williams to Caleb Hudgins 33-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and the duo repeated with a 10-yard scoring pass in the fourth on the heels of a Cardinal fumble.

Yet another Farmington fumble was recovered by Isaac Chapman. Jacob Jenkins touchdown run with 2:06 left to set the final score.

Farmington (1-2) managed a mere 155 yards of total offense. Hodge had 39 receiving yards, but was held to 27 yards on the ground. Luke Elsik rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries.

Rogers completed 12 of 20 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game.

The Cardinals begin 5A West Conference play in two weeks at home in Cardinal Stadium against Harrison.

Rogers 38, Farmington 3

Rogers^--^7^10^7^14^--^38

Farmington^--^3^0^0^0^--^3

First Quarter

Farmington -- Titus Brown 33-yard field goal.

Rogers -- Jacob Jenkns 6-yard run (J.T. Miller kick).

Second Quarter

Rogers -- Braxton Lindsey 11-yard pass from Dane Miller (Payson Jones kick).

Rogers -- J.T. Miller 34-yard field goal, 00:00.

Third Quarter

Rogers -- Caleb Hudgins 34-yard pass from Dane Miller (J.T. Miller kick).

Fourth Quarter

Rogers -- Caleb Hudgins 14-yard pass from Dane Williams (J.T. Miller kick).

Rogers -- Jacob Jenkins 3-yard run (J.T. Miller kick), 2:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Rogers

Total plays^67^51

First downs^13^17

Total offense^152^395

Rushes-yards^42-91^22-106

Passing yards^61^289

Rush average^2.2^4.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^7-16-61-0-2^12-20-289-3-0

Punts-Avg.^2-38^1-0

Penalties-Yds^10-104^6-46

Turnovers^5^0

Fumbles lost^3^0

Third-down conversion^3-13^2-6

Fourth-down conversion^2-4^1-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 14-46, Russell Hodge 19-27, Avery Lester 3-7, Dustin Hatfielder 2-5, Akin Johnson 1-(-1). Totals 42-91. Rogers, Jacob Jenkins 12-62. Totals 22-106.

PASSING -- Farmington, Ayden Lester 5-14-50-0-2, Luke Elsik 2-2-11-0-0. Rogers, 12-20-289-3-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 3-39, Hunter Reaves 1-11, Akin Johnson 1-9, Gabe Burfitt 1-2, Jagger Gordon 1-0. Totals 7-61. Rogers, Caleb Hudgins 3-84, Jeff Regan 3-79, Jansen Garner 3-66, Jacob Jenkins 2-53. Totals 12-289.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Farmington sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester drops back to pass behind his offensive line in Friday's 38-3 nonconference loss to Class 7A Rogers.

